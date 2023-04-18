Don’t worry if you’ve sent a ‘wrong message’ on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has released a new feature that allows users to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents.

The feature was added to the app’s ‘forward media with caption’ feature, which was launched recently.

The new update is currently being tested by Android beta testers 2.23.8.22 and is expected to be available to everyone after testing.

According to a report by Wabetainfo, a site that tracks the latest developments in the Meta-owned instant messaging app, this feature will be useful for users who have trouble removing captions from media files they want to forward.

With this update, users can add their own descriptions to forwarded media, which can be helpful if the original caption is inaccurate or if the user wants to add additional information.

Users can remove the existing caption and add a new one to provide more information with the forwarded message.

The new caption will be sent as a separate message, without revealing that it is not the original message.

However, some beta testers have reported issues with viewing status updates or downloading videos on the platform.

WhatsApp is expected to fix these glitches in the next update.

WhatsApp has also released an update on Android that includes the companion mode feature for all beta testers.

Previously, this feature was only available to a limited group of beta testers. Companion mode is an extension of WhatsApp’s multi-device support, allowing users to link their existing WhatsApp account to a second mobile phone.

This means that users can now access their WhatsApp account on two different phones simultaneously.