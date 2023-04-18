LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s petition to stop possible Eid operation at Zaman Park

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on Imran Khan’s petition to halt a possible police operation at Zaman Park and against a multitude of cases of similar nature registered against him during the past few months.

A five-member bench, led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the case and stated that the decision will be announced later today.

During the proceedings, the PTI chairman said that the nation had known him for fifty years. However, Justice Najafi interrupted him saying that everyone has heard him say these things for a long time.

He insisted PTI chairman talk about something new and roll out a plan for the future.

Imran feared that the government would definitely launch an operation at his residence which he said was visible from statements of the government’s counsel.

Read more: Imran alleges another police operation planned at Zaman Park on Eid

The ex-PM said that they have no option but to knock on the court’s door for protection.

The state’s counsel assured the court that they would act according to the law, to which Justice Alia Neelam expressed her concerns saying that doubts escalate when a government representative says such things.

After conclusion of arguments, the court reserved its verdict.