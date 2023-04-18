Imran gets exemption from appearance, weeks-long bail from IHC

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday allowed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan not to appear in the hearing of bail applications in eight terrorism cases while extending his interim bail till May 3.

A two-member bench of IHC comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

The former premier pleaded with the court that he could not attend today’s hearing due to security reasons.

He noted that the government had retraced security from him which has not been restored yet.

Imran Khan’s counsel, Faisal Chaudhry, informed the court that his client was unable to attend today’s hearing as he had to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a case related to 121 FIRs registered against him.

The advocate general said that he had already predicted Khan’s absence and stated that the government had taken necessary security measures.

The chief justice remarked that foolproof security arrangements may have been made on the court premises but went on to question if the government had restored Imran’s security sanctioned for a former prime minister.

The court approved Imran’s plea and also extended his interim bail in all eight cases till May 3.

The court warned the ex-PM that his bail would be suspended if he would not appear before the court on expiry of bail.