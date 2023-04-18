Rampant motorcycle snatching plague Karachi

Karachi, once known as the city of lights, is now grappling with a surge in motorcycle snatching. In just 17 days of this month, a staggering 249 motorcycles have been reported stolen, with street criminals seemingly getting away with their nefarious activities due to the incompetence of law enforcers.

This marks a sharp increase from previous months, with a staggering 527 incidents reported in March alone, according to the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

The alleged incompetence of law enforcers has been blamed for the spike in motorcycle snatching, with street criminals seemingly getting a free pass to carry out their criminal activities.

What is particularly alarming is the fact that new motorcycles are being snatched.

The police and other authorities are failing to provide adequate protection for citizens, with criminals resorting to gunpoint snatching in broad daylight.

The CPLC figures show that the problem has been ongoing for months, with 420 motorcycles theft in January, and citizens losing 326 motorcycles in February.

However, the previous record was broken in March, and the trend has only worsened in recent weeks.

It appears that the force of the police authorities is not enough to deter these criminals from their nefarious activities.

While the exact reasons behind the spike in motorcycle snatching are not entirely clear, some reports suggest that the deployment of staff for the polio campaign in March may have contributed to the increase in incidents.