Bailable warrants issued for Imran in woman judge threatening case

Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman has issued a bailable arrest warrant for former prime minister Imran Khan and directed him to submit a surety bond of Rs20,000.

The warrants were issued over Imran’s absence from the court in the case of threatening a woman judge.

On the other hand, the district ad sessions court also asked the parties concerned to respond in an appeal against the summons issued to the suspect.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi adopted the stance that Imran Khan was summoned by the court in his personal capacity. His request for exemption from appearance was not approved at the last hearing, therefore, non-bailable arrest warrants should be issued.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Bukhari filed a request for exemption from appearance and said his client was unable to walk properly.

The court has sought a response from the federal government regarding withdrawing of his security.

The court issued a bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till May 25 with instructions to ensure compliance with the order at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

On the other hand, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued a notice to the parties concerned to file their replies in an appeal against the summons issued to Imran Khan.

The hearing was adjourned till April 27.