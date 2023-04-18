Actress Saeeda Imtiaz found dead in her room

Renowned Pakistani actress and former model Saeeda Imtiaz has passed away on Tuesday. She was 32.

The news of Saeeda’s sad demise was posted by the admin of her Instagram account. The announcement did not specify a cause of death — it just reported that she was found dead this morning.

The Insta story read: “With a heavy heart we are saddened to inform you that saida imtiaz passed away this morning as she was found dead in her room. Rest In Peace”.

Imtiaz filmed a bilingual Pakistani film, Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend, biopic on the life of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was shot in Pakistan.

In the film, Imtiaz portrays Jemima Khan, the ex-wife of Imran Khan.

The 32-year-old was also featured in Wajood, a Pakistani film directed and produced by Javed Sheikh, released in June 2018.

She also participated in Adnan Siddiqui’s Bigg Boss-esque reality show Tamasha Ghar.

Born in the United Arab Emirates in 1990, the artist had a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Saeeda had also worked as a model, both in shows and in photo shoots, starting in 2013 and finishing in 2018.