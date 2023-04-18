Ruling alliance rejects conditional talks with PTI, reiterates unity among ranks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a meeting of the allies parties and rejected any conditional talks with any political party including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The premier reiterated unity among allies parties ranks and expressed his satisfaction on the completion of year in power, since ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan in April last year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of allied parties in the federal government for a meeting to discuss the Punjab elections and the current political situation of the country.

The meeting was held in the Prime Minister’s House (PMO) at Tuesday.

Allies parties termed Imran Khan’s behavior in the meeting as ‘stubbornness’. Participants of the meeting said those elements that spread hatred among nation should not be taken serious even in discussions.

The coalition parties expressed their satisfaction at the completion of one year in power. Participants of the meeting reiterated that ruling alliance defiantly faced challenges and difficulties and vowed not to leave the nation alone in the time of crisis.

The legal team of government gave a detailed briefing to meeting participants on judicial matters. The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of the legal team

SAMAA TV reported inside story of the meeting of allies that completely rejected the conditional negotiations with any political party, however, doors of dialogue in politics are always open.

The unity government said no one should set the conditions for moving forward and expressed the commitment of the government coalition to ‘selfless and purposeful’ dialogue for the sake of the country.

The meeting of allies and PDM leaders under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded.

The court orders related to the Punjab elections were discussed while the proposal for negotiations between the political parties were also be considered in the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday agreed to engage in delegation-level dialogues with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a bid to find a way out of the political imbroglio.

Representatives from the PPP including Yousaf Raza Gilani, Naveed Qamar, and Qamar Zaman Kaira, and from PML-N including Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Khawaja Saad Rafique attended a crucial meeting between the two parties leaders.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed concern over the current state of the country saying that negotiations must continue between the allied parties to find a way forward, and once a consensus is reached, they will engage with other parties

He went on to say that the conflict between the institutions is detrimental for the country, adding that relations between the judiciary and parliament are currently complicated.