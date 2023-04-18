PM calls allied parties meeting amid political unrest over Punjab polls

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called all the allied parties in the federal government for a meeting to discuss the Punjab elections and the current political situation of the country.

The meeting will be held in the Prime Minister’s House (PMO) at 3:30pm today (Tuesday).

The court orders related to the Punjab elections will be discussed while the proposal for negotiations between the political parties will also be considered in the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday agreed to engage in delegation-level dialogues with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a bid to find a way out of the political imbroglio.

Representatives from the PPP including Yousaf Raza Gilani, Naveed Qamar, and Qamar Zaman Kaira, and from PML-N including Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Khawaja Saad Rafique attended a crucial meeting between the two parties leaders.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed concern over the current state of the country saying that negotiations must continue between the allied parties to find a way forward, and once a consensus is reached, they will engage with other parties

He went on to say that the conflict between the institutions is detrimental for the country, adding that relations between the judiciary and parliament are currently complicated.