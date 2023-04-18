Pakistan shares additional Rs3bn financing plan with IMF

The Pakistan government has shared a financing plan for another Rs3 billion with the International Monetary Fund, as reportedly, there is a possibility of receiving funds from commercial banks, including World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Bank.

In a possible development in the signing of a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF, the government has shared with the foreign lender a financing plan for another Rs3 billion, sources in the Ministry of Finance said.

Also Read: Pakistan receives $3bn boost from Saudi Arabia, UAE, confirms PM

The government hopes to receive funds from commercial banks, including the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Bank.

Under the Rise-2 program, Rs450 million dollars are likely to be received, as per Finance Ministry officials.

A plan for funding to be received from the Geneva Donors Conference was also shared with the IMF, the sources added.

Also Read: China rolls over $2 billion deposits as Pakistan struggles to secure IMF deal

The Finance Ministry has demanded finalization of the staff-level agreement with the IMF first, after which the financing arrangement will be easier, ministry officials continued.

The ministry is awaiting a response from the IMF, officials said.