Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Pakistan shares additional Rs3bn financing plan with IMF

Govt hopes to receive funds from commercial banks, including World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Bank
Shakeel Ahmed Apr 18, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. PHOTO/SAMAA Digital</p>

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. PHOTO/SAMAA Digital

The Pakistan government has shared a financing plan for another Rs3 billion with the International Monetary Fund, as reportedly, there is a possibility of receiving funds from commercial banks, including World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Bank.

In a possible development in the signing of a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF, the government has shared with the foreign lender a financing plan for another Rs3 billion, sources in the Ministry of Finance said.

Also Read: Pakistan receives $3bn boost from Saudi Arabia, UAE, confirms PM

The government hopes to receive funds from commercial banks, including the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Bank.

Under the Rise-2 program, Rs450 million dollars are likely to be received, as per Finance Ministry officials.

A plan for funding to be received from the Geneva Donors Conference was also shared with the IMF, the sources added.

Also Read: China rolls over $2 billion deposits as Pakistan struggles to secure IMF deal

The Finance Ministry has demanded finalization of the staff-level agreement with the IMF first, after which the financing arrangement will be easier, ministry officials continued.

The ministry is awaiting a response from the IMF, officials said.

funding

imf

world bank

Finance Ministry

staff level agreement

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div