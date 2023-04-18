You’re Boom Boom, not Chacha: Shahid Afridi hails Iftikhar Ahmed

Reacting to Iftikhar Ahmad’s brilliant innings in a thrilling match against the New Zealand, former cricket captain Shahid Afridi said “you are not Chacha for me, you are boom boom”.

The star cricketer took to Twitter to express his feelings about the player.

The reference to Afridi’s own nickname “Boom Boom” highlights the praise he has for Ahmed’s impressive performance.

Although the 32-year-old was not able to finish the match, Afridi wished he could have completed the inning to create a memorable moment.

Afridi expressed his satisfaction with the quality of cricket played by both teams stating: “ Well played, it was good cricket overall, and the fans enjoyed“.

Furthermore, Afridi took the opportunity to thank the New Zealand cricket team for their visit to Pakistan. The Black Caps’ arrival marks the first time in 18 years that a major international team has toured the country, which is a significant step forward for Pakistani cricket.

Ahmed smashed six sixes and three fours.

The victory means New Zealand trail the five-match series 2-1 after Pakistan won the first two games in Lahore.

The last two matches will be played in Rawalpindi on April 20 and 24.

Iftikhar Ahmad is often called by his nickname ‘Chachu’ by Pakistani cricket fans. While many find it adorable, some people are of the view that the term is offensive for the player.