Pokémon Go developer is developing a real-world Monster Hunter game

Niantic, the studio behind the popular augmented reality game, Pokémon Go, has partnered with Capcom to create a new game based on the Monster Hunter franchise.

The new game, called Monster Hunter Now, will offer an augmented reality experience that allows players to encounter monsters and resources on a real-world map.

The game will follow the same gameplay cycle as the main Monster Hunter series, where players hunt monsters to earn materials to craft better weapons and armor for more challenging battles.

Combat will be simplified, and battles will last a maximum of 75 seconds.

Players will also be able to tag monsters with a paintball while on the go to battle them at home or another location.

The game will include the Palico companion creatures, and is set to launch in September 2023 for both iOS and Android.