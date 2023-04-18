TikToker puts Dubai’s cleanliness to test by walking in white socks

Dubai has been named the “cleanest city in the world” by the Global Power City Index, and a recent TikTok video has only reaffirmed this claim.

In a tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, emphasized the importance of cleanliness and declared it a sign of civilization and culture.

This sentiment was put to the test by social media star Elonakarafin, who donned a pair of white socks and took a stroll through Dubai Mall/Downtown Boulevard, a popular area frequented by hundreds of people daily. Despite the foot traffic, her white socks remained spotless, proving the city’s claim to be the world’s cleanest.

Dubai’s commitment to cleanliness is not just a matter of aesthetics, but also a component of faith. As His Majesty stated on Twitter, cleanliness is a value that is deeply ingrained in the culture and religion of Dubai.

The city’s efforts to maintain its reputation as the world’s cleanest city are evident in its infrastructure, with an emphasis on sustainable waste management and environmentally friendly practices. From the streets to the malls and public spaces, Dubai’s cleanliness is a testament to its commitment to creating a beautiful and safe environment for its residents and visitors.

In conclusion, Dubai’s recognition as the world’s cleanest city is well-deserved, and its commitment to maintaining this distinction is commendable. Its efforts in this regard serve as a model for other cities around the world to follow.