PTI prohibited funding case: CEC says ECP verdict on scruntiy body report was final

The chief election commissioner has maintained that the verdict of the commission on a scrutiny committee report on PTI’s prohibited funding was final.

During the hearing of a case for the confiscation of the PTI’s prohibited funding, party lawyer Anwar Mansoor appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the commission rejected the party’s objections to the report, saying the evidence cannot be reviewed again.

Mansoor further said the high court had declared that the Election Commission of Pakistan did not conduct a proper review, and that the scrutiny committee’s report was an interim one.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said in his opinion, a formal hearing was held on the report of the scrutiny committee, and a decision taken after hearing the complete position of the PTI.

“In my view, the decision of the election commission was final,” the CEC said, adding the Islamabad High Court can issue whatever decision it wants.

He further said the PTI’s arguments will be heard in light of the high court decision, adding now the case is only regarding confiscation of funds.

The Election Commission of Pakistan adjourned further hearing of the case till May 16.