Saudi Arabia issues alert against online scams, fake websites for Umrah registration

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued a warning to pilgrims about online scams and fake websites used for registering Umrah and Hajj.

The ministry has urged worshippers to only use official ministry accounts for registration to avoid falling prey to scammers.

In the latest incident, fraudsters have been duping people in Pakistan into parting with personal information and money by encouraging them to follow a link to a fake website. The ministry has stated that the link is not associated with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and all pilgrims should avoid such links, the Arab News reported.

The ministry has emphasized that pilgrims should only apply through official channels, such as the Hajj mission offices in their own country or via the Hajj platform, where no such offices exist.

It also reminded pilgrims that they are selected through official channels and that they should not trust unsolicited offers or links.