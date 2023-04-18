Watch Live
Talha Mahmood assumes office as religious affairs minister following Mufti Shakoor’s demise

He is also serving as federal minister of safron
Samaa Web Desk | Shakir Solangi Apr 18, 2023
The federal government on Tuesday appointed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Talha Mahmood as federal minister for religious affairs.

In this regard, the cabinet division has also issued the notification. He was earlier serving as the Federal Minister of Safron.

His appointment came after the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a horrific accident on April 15 in Islamabad.

Read also: NA passes resolution to confer national award for Mufti Abdul Shakoor

The capital police said the minister’s car was “hit by a Hilux Revo” while he was traveling from Mariott towards the Secretariat Chowk.

Five people were traveling in the Hilux Revo and they, along with their vehicle, have been taken into custody, police added.

Don’t miss: FIR lodged into religious affairs minister’s death in accident

Meanwhile, the minister was shifted to Poly Clinic Hospital, but he didn’t survive the accident, the police statement said.

