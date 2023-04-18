Verdict reserved on Imran’s plea for court appearances by video link

The Islamabad High Court reserved its decision on a plea of former prime minister Imran Khan to appear in courts through video link.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of Imran Khan for appearance through video link.

The chief justice questioned that if a video link fulfills all prerequisites, can a trial be conducted?

“The suspect has to sign in case of an indictment. Is that also possible electronically?” he asked.

The approval of a video link request will not only benefit Imran Khan, but everyone will benefit from this decision, the CJ remarked, adding that now examinations were also being conducted online, as his son sat such an exam too.

Chief Justice Farooq remarked that technology should be used wherever it is possible.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dugal asked if the facility could be extended to a suspect abroad.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja said the court can ask his client to reach any location in Lahore for appearing through video link, even the Lahore High Court.

The hearing can be held on video link under a “controlled environment”, the counsel said.