Asad Umar summoned again by FIA in prohibited funding case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar once again for questioning in connection with the prohibited funding case.

According to FIA officials, the summon notice was received by the PTI’s assistant finance manager, Naveed Aslam, at the party’s office. As per the notice, Umar has been directed to appear before a joint investigation team on April 27 to record his statement. The FIA had previously summoned him on April 14, but he failed to show up.

Sources suggest that the FIA has summoned Umar again after finding his written reply to the case unsatisfactory. The former planning minister had submitted a written reply in the case before the first summon, but it seems to have fallen short of the agency’s expectations.

The prohibited funding case relates to allegations that PTI received illegal funding from foreign sources. The case has been under investigation for several years, with several PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, having already appeared before the authorities.