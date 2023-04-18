PTI’s contempt plea against CEC disposed of as withdrawn

The Lahore High Court disposed of as withdrawn the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s contempt of court petition against the chief election commissioner and four other members of the commission.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a decision on the application of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The petitioner said he wants to be allowed to withdraw his contempt petition, which the court granted.

Lahore High Court’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard Fawad Chaudhry’s contempt of court petition.

A day ago, hearing the contempt case against the chief election commissioner as well as the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the court had referred the petition to the chief justice.

The LHC’s Justice Muzammil Akhtar was hearing PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s petition for contempt against the chief election commissioner and the four members of the ECP.

The ECP counsel stated that a similar plea was pending before Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and asked the court to shift this application also before Justice Najafi for hearing.