9-member committee formed for ailing elephant Noor Jehan’s treatment

In an effort to ensure the well-being and welfare of Noor Jehan, an ailing elephant at Karachi Zoo, a nine-member committee has been formed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The committee will provide suggestions and recommendations to the KMC administrator for the elephant’s treatment.

According to Karachi Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, the KMC is striving to facilitate a prompt recovery for Noor Jehan and is utilizing video conferencing to remain in touch with specialists from Four Paws in order to ensure that the animal is receiving proper treatment as per their guidance.

A week ago, Dr. Amir Khalil led the Four Paws team, who was invited by the KMC to perform a surgical operation on Noor Jehan. They also provided suggestions for medication and measures to aid the elephant’s recovery, all of which were fully executed, he mentioned.

Noor Jehan had been suffering from neurological deficiencies for the past few months, which had severely impacted her hind legs.

Unfortunately, the required treatment is not currently available in Pakistan, so the international group was approached for their expert opinion.