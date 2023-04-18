US man shoots Black teen for knocking on wrong door

An 85-year-old white man in Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teenager who rang his doorbell ‘mistakenly’.

The 16-year-old boy, identified as Ralph Yarl, was supposed to pick up his two younger brothers before walking up to the wrong house.

The house owner who has been identified as Lester came to the door and shot Yarl in the forehead — then shot him again, in the right forearm.

No words were exchanged in the encounter.

But afterward, when the black boy got up to run, he heard Lester yell, “Don’t come around here,” said statement.

Yarl ran to multiple homes asking for help before finding someone who would call the police.

Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson, at a news conference, said that there was a “racial component” when Andrew Lester twice shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl— who is recovering at home after being released from hospital.

As per the prosecutor, there is no indication that Ralph entered the suburban home and preliminary evidence shows the man opened fire on the teenager through a glass door with a .32 caliber revolver.

Thompson said that the man could face life in prison should he be found guilty of the assault charge and up to 15 years for criminal action.

The incident outraged many in Kansas City and across the country. Demonstrators gathered at suspect’s single-story house, shouting “Black lives are under attack” and “Stand up, fight back”.

Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter that “No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell”.

“Every child deserves to be safe,” she added.