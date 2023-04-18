SC likely to receive SBP, ECP, ministry reports on Punjab polls today

The reports regarding provision of funds for elections in Punjab are expected to be submitted to the Supreme Court today.

After an in-chamber hearing on April 14, the Supreme Court had ordered the State Bank of Pakistan and the Ministry of Finance to provide Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan by the evening of April 17.

In the order issued by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial, the Election Commission of Pakistan, State Bank and the Finance Ministry were directed to submit separate reports today regarding the provision of funds.

The case will be heard further after the court receives the three reports.

On April 14, the in-chamber hearing concluded in the Supreme Court following which the top court ordered the central bank to disburse funds for the polls to the electoral watchdog.

The three-member bench, led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, heard from officials of the Ministry of Finance, State Bank, Secretary Election Commission, and Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Awan in an in-chamber proceeding.

The AGP stated that the government cannot release funds for elections as it has been prevented by parliament.

The judges expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to release the funds and made it clear that the court order must be followed.

The SBP has been directed by the court to disburse Rs21 billion to the ECP to conduct the polls.