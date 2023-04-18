ECP, Finance Ministry, SBP submit reports on fund provision for Punjab polls to SC

In compliance with apex court orders, the Finance Ministry, State Bank of Pakistan and the Election Commission of Pakistan submitted their reports to the Supreme Court on the provision of funds for elections in Punjab.

All three reports will be sent to the Supreme Court judges in their chambers.

In its report, the state bank has given details about the non-transfer of funds.

Officials of the Ministry of Finance submitted the report through the attorney general’s office. The report includes the decision of the federal cabinet and details of sending the matter back to parliament.

The report also includes details of the assistance provided to the State Bank of Pakistan on court order.

The Finance Ministry has also highlighted the legal aspects of the transfer of funds in the report.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan submitted its report regarding the provision of funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Supreme Court.

The report tells the SC that the commission has not received funds for the elections.

It says the State Bank of Pakistan has not transferred the funds to the commission.

An informal meeting of the election commission chaired by the chief election commissioner was held earlier on Tuesday.

The report also mentions that a security plan has not been provided.

The election commission is scheduled to submit its report to the Supreme Court later today.

Besides the ECP, two other reports regarding provision of funds for elections in Punjab are expected to be submitted to the Supreme Court today.

After an in-chamber hearing on April 14, the Supreme Court had ordered the State Bank of Pakistan and the Ministry of Finance to provide Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan by the evening of April 17.

In the order issued by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, the Election Commission of Pakistan, State Bank and the Finance Ministry were directed to submit separate reports today regarding the provision of funds.

The case will be heard further after the court receives the three reports.

On April 14, the in-chamber hearing concluded in the Supreme Court following which the top court ordered the central bank to disburse funds for the polls to the electoral watchdog.

The three-member bench, led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, heard from officials of the Ministry of Finance, State Bank, Secretary Election Commission, and Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Awan in an in-chamber proceeding.

The AGP stated that the government cannot release funds for elections as it has been prevented by parliament.

The judges expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to release the funds and made it clear that the court order must be followed.

The SBP has been directed by the court to disburse Rs21 billion to the ECP to conduct the polls.