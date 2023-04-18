Deadly landslide in Torkham claims two lives, buries several trucks

In the wee hours of Tuesday, a landslide during a thunder and lightning storm in Torkham - a town in Khyber District near the Pak-Afghan border- buried more than 20 trucks killing at least two people, with dozens more feared trapped, officials said.

A fire erupted in several trucks following a landslide but was quickly extinguished by rescue teams. Efforts to provide aid and support to those affected by the incident are being led by Rescue 1122 teams hailing from Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshehra, Charsadda, and Mardan.

“Twenty to twenty five containers are buried in the wreckage,” said Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner of the Khyber district. “The wreckage is quite extensive and our rescue operation is continuing with heavy machinery.”

He said two Afghan citizens had been killed, and authorities were trying to recover the bodies. Three other people had been taken to hospital and the number of casualties could rise, he added.

The landslide took place in the early hours of Tuesday on the main route connecting Pakistan with land-locked Afghanistan, a major transit point for trade between the South Asian nations and into Central Asia.

Photos shared by officials showed truck containers mostly buried in huge piles of rocks.