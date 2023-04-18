Registration of similar cases: Imran seeks early hearing of plea before larger bench

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has filed a separate application with the Lahore High Court seeking early hearing of his earlier application against registration of similar cases and disciplinary action.

On Monday, a two-member bench had recommended that Imran Khan’s application be fixed for hearing before a larger bench.

The latest petition seeks early hearing of the original application before a larger bench of the high court.

It maintains that cases are being filed against the PTI chief on political grounds, while Imran Khan is on interim bail in the cases.

Khan’s fundamental rights are being violated, the petition contends, adding his life is in danger, as his security has also been withdrawn.

The high court should schedule Imran Khan’s application for hearing without any delay, it pleads.

The bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider sent the file to the Lahore High Court chief justice.