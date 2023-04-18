IHC reserves verdict on plea against SC authority over dam fund

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a plea against the authority of the Supreme Court over the dam fund.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition of lawyer Adnan Iqbal, and questioned why he did not raise any objection when the fund was being collected.

Also Read: IHC moved to strike off CJP’s authority over dam fund

“Now, it has been five years since the dam fund was collected,” the chief justice remarked, adding if there was any objection to the fund, it would have been raised by the State Bank of Pakistan.

If the state bank had any objection, the account would not have been opened, Justice Farooq remarked.

The petitioner contended that the Supreme Court did not have the authority to collect funds this way.

The CJ asked if the main objection was only related to the authority of the court.

The petitioner said there were court decisions on who had what authority, to which the chief justice asked him to produce copies of the judgments, and the court will issue an order.

On Monday, lawyer Adnan Iqbal moved the Islamabad High Court to do away with the authority of the chief justice of Pakistan over the dam fund.