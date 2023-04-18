Malala working on new book, promises to share her ‘most personal’ story yet

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, renowned for her advocacy for girls’ education and survival of a Taliban assassination attempt, is currently working on a new memoir.

Atria Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced the book’s development, which is currently untitled and has no release date scheduled.

Yousafzai’s previous works, including the bestselling “I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban,” have been widely recognized. She won the Nobel Peace Prize at age 17 in 2014, the year after the book’s publication.

Since then, she has graduated from Oxford University, married Asser Malik, a manager with the Pakistan Cricket Board, and established her own production company, Extracurricular, with a deal with Apple TV+ for a wide range of film and television projects.

In a statement released by Atria, Yousafzai said, “The last few years of my life have been marked by extraordinary transformation and all the anguish and joy that accompanies growth.

This is my most personal book yet and I hope that readers will find recognition, reassurance, and insight in my story.“ Atria is calling the new book a “breathtaking story of recovery and search for identity, a candid exploration of her coming-of-age in the public spotlight, and an intimate look at her life today.” Young readers and picture book editions are also planned.

In 2012, Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban while returning home from school in Pakistan’s Swat Valley due to her objections to the group’s interpretation of Islam, which limits girls’ access to education. The TTP, or Pakistani Taliban, is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, and their ideology is similar. The Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 emboldened the TTP.