PPP, PML-N agree to engage in talks with PTI in bid to end political turmoil

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday agreed to engage in delegation-level dialogues with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in bid to find a way out of political imbroglio.

Representatives from the PPP including Yousaf Raza Gilani, Naveed Qamar, and Qamar Zaman Kaira, and from PML-N including Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Khawaja Saad Rafique attended a crucial meeting between the two parties’ leaders.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to possibility of holding elections across the country on the same day came under discussion. PPP leader and former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani also had a meeting with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi.

Talking to media after meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed concern over the current state of the country, noting the widespread sense of despair among the people. He stressed the need for peaceful coexistence between the judiciary and the parliament, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.

Stressing the importance of dialogue, the PML-N leader said that politicians must not shy away from negotiations, adding that his party has already shared its position with the PML-N.

The minister also emphasised that negotiations must continue between the allied parties to find a way forward, and once a consensus is reached, they will engage with other parties

He went on to say that the conflict between the institutions is detrimental for the country, adding that relations between the judiciary and parliament are currently complicated.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gilani called for dialogue between political parties to improve the situation.

“Asif Ali Zardari transferred his powers to the Parliament, and both the PPP and PML-N are making an effort to abide by the Charter of Democracy,” he added.

On Sunday, Jamaat-e-Islami decided to host an All-Party Conference (APC) after Eidul Fitr in an effort to bring the rival parties Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to reach a consensus on the date of the upcoming general elections.

The political temperature in the country continues to rise after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The federal government is reluctant to hold elections in the province, and the matter is under hearing in the Supreme Court, where the apex court ordered to hold polls on May 14.

However, the federal government approved several resolutions in the parliament and standing committee that stated that the Rs21 billion funds to hold polls in Punjab would not be released and that the elections should be held in the country simultaneously to cool down the political temperature in the country.

Sources privy to the development said that the JI has decided to invite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to the conference, and for that, the parties have been contacted.

The upcoming All-Party Conference (APC) will primarily focus on the issue of general elections, with the aim of persuading the government to hold them after May, in agreement with the PTI that the polls will take place before October.

On Saturday, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj-ul-Haq has met with arch-rivals Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Imran Khan as political polarization reached its peak in country over holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Siraj led negotiation settlement efforts between rainbow coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and urged both parties to sit on the negotiation table.

Siraj-ul-Haq along with a three-member delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the current political situation.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced the formation of a three-member committee to engage in talks with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in an effort to resolve the ongoing political crisis.

The decision was made following a meeting between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and JI Chief Sirajul Haq.

The committee comprises Pervez Khattak, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid.

Imran welcomed the proposal and agreed to negotiate with the government within the constitutional framework.

In January, Imran dissolved both the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to force the government to hold snap elections, but the current rulers have been unwilling to comply with the demand of the former ruling party.