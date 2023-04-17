Videos » Nadeem Malik Nadeem Malik Live | 17 April 2023 | SAMAA TV Nadeem Malik Live | 17 April 2023 | SAMAA TV Apr 17, 2023 Nadeem Malik Live | 17 April 2023 | SAMAA TV Recommended National Assembly once again rejects motion to release funds for Punjab polls Livescore Updates: Babar falls early in pursuit of 164 runs NA passes resolution to confer national award for Mufti Abdul Shakoor Related Stories Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Mild irritation to vision loss; how dust and pollution harm your eyes? How to make a samosa, roll wrapper? Most Popular WhatsApp unveils three new security features Eid ul Fitr 2023: Federal govt announces 5 holidays Pakistan’s military establishment biggest business group: UNDP