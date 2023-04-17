Imran fears torture on Ali Zaidi, Gandapur in custody

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed fear that party leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Zaidi might be tortured like Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill in custody as part of the London plan.

Taking to the Twitter, strongly condemned the custody of Ali Zaidi and Ali Amin Gandapur on fabricated charges and expressed concern that they might be subjected to custodial torture, just like Swati and Gill in the past.

He alleged that the cabal of crooks & their handlers have made a complete mockery of Constitution, Rule of Law, Court orders & democracy simply to fulfill nefarious London Plan.

Mr Khan went on to say that one of their social media activists, Waqas Amjad, had been abducted and subjected to severe torture while in custody before being released.

“Not only have institutions been destroyed and the economy has suffered a sharp decline, but also the basic rights of citizens are being blatantly violated with impunity,” the PTI chairman added.

Earlier today, Imran Khan alleged before the Lahore High Court that he has information of another operation being planned on his Zaman Park residence on Eid. “There is risk of bloodshed,” he claimed.

A two-member bench of the high court recommended that Imran Khan’s petition be placed before a larger bench against the registration of similar cases and disciplinary proceedings against him.

The bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider sent the file to the Lahore High Court chief justice.

The Punjab government counsel took the plea that Imran Khan’s application is not admissible, as a petition cannot be filed merely on the basis of apprehensions.

Addressing the court, Imran Khan said an order was issued barring police operation on his residence, but the next day an operation was started. “They committed contempt of court,” the PTI chief observed. He alleged that there was a risk of bloodshed.

The Punjab government’s lawyer told the court the plea says the petitioner should not be arrested, nor should an investigation be conducted or a case be registered against him.

The police’s powers to conduct investigations cannot be obstructed, the government’s counsel maintained. “I am requesting you to order the police to stop conducting operations at my residence,” asked Imran, adding the government is scared of losing elections.

The former premier alleged that the government did not just want to put him in jail, but wanted to eliminate him. His lawyer said under the law, it is mandatory to state the reasons for the arrest. He added that it is not possible to face so many cases.

Advocate Salman Safdar said police is the complainant in all the cases against Imran Khan, adding police stations are being used for political point scoring. “The cases are being filed only on political grounds,” the lawyer argued.