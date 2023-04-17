Umar Akmal claims he has been best middle-order batter in last few years

Pakistan Cricket Team’s batter Umar Akmal claimed in a Youtube podcast that he has been the best middle-order batter in last few years and it was unfair with him that he was not included in the team.

He said while talking to Nadir Ali in the podcast that he wanted to represent Pakistan in the series against New Zealand and he would have been happy to be in the camp but he was disappointed not to be selected.

Umar Akmal, who scored two ODI and one Test century in his career, revealed that he sacrificed contracts of BBL and BPL which were worth 80,000 and 100,000 dollars to play domestic cricket in Pakistan.

Umar Akmal also spoke about his cousin Babar Azam that people assume that he did not give shoes to him when he was younger, but he had not refused him.

The middle-order batter said he is very straight forward and he never hides anything and confronts people who accuse any of his cousins or brothers wrongly.

He also said that people criticise him for dancing as well but danced at his brother’s wedding and at birthday of a nephew, so there is nothing wrong in it.

Umar Akmal added that some former cricketers take him for granted and say negative things about him, but if he exposed them, people will stop idolising them.

He also appreciated Wahab Riaz for his efforts as the sports advisor of CM Punjab and hailed him for supporting the players.

Umar Akmal said that people make fun of his English but it is not his mother language so it does not matter even if he makes a mistake. He also said that it does not matter if a player is bad at speaking English because his main job to play cricket.