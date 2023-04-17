Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global » Middle East

Iran invites Saudi king to visit Tehran

Technical delegations from both countries are preparing to officially reopen their missions
Reuters Apr 17, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Iran has officially invited Saudi Arabia’s king to visit the country, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, after the two regional rivals agreed to end years of hostility following a China-brokered agreement in March.

After years of bad relations that fuelled proxy conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and the Kingdom reached an agreement to end a seven-year diplomatic rift.

“Iranian President (EbrahimRaisi) has sent an invitation to the Saudi king in return for an invitation by Riyadh for him,” Nasser Kanaani told a televised news conference.

Technical delegations from both countries are preparing to officially reopen their missions, and Tehran said these missions would restart their activities by May 9, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.

Iran

Saudi Iran ties

iranian president

Saudi king

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div