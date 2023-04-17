Political turmoil in AJK deepens as prime ministerial election delayed again

The political crisis in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday deepened further as the session of the legislative assembly to elect new prime minister postponed for the fourth time.

The session summoned to elect new AJK prime minister, after Sardar Tanveer Illyas was disqualified by the court on contempt charges, was postponed after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to finalise the name for the prime minister slot.

The legislative assembly session was scheduled to commence at 11 am, but it faced a significant delay of four and a half hours, with the session beginning at 3:30 pm. As part of the opening ceremony, Quran recitation and Naat Sharif were performed, following which Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz adjourned the session till 11am on Tuesday.

On the other hand, PTI leader Khawaja Farooq while talking to media claimed that he has 27 members, and will follow Imran Khan’s directions and action will be taken against disgruntled members.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Rasheed, the prime ministerial candidate nominated by PTI forward bloc, visited the opposition chamber where opposition leader Chaudhry Latif Akbar and former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider welcomed him.

Sources in the opposition said that the PPP and PML-N have also supported the PTI forward block candidate after which Chaudhry Rashid must be elected as the prime minister, this is the reason why the government is using delay tactics.