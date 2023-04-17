Livescore Updates: Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes in his second over
Pakistan add Naseem Shah in team by resting Zaman Khan
New Zealand batting
The visitors managed to bat two overs without losing any wicket, as they scored 17 runs, but Shaheen Shah Afridi struck in the third over when he bowled Chad Bowes for 7 runs.
New Zealand Cricket Team won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the third T20 International match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Babar Azam made one change in the playing XI, as they rested Zaman Khan and added Naseem Shah in the team in his place.
Babar Azam is also chasing the record for most T20I matches won as captain, as he has currently won 42 matches.
New Zealand made two changes as Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi returned to the team.