Livescore Updates: Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes in his second over

New Zealand batting

The visitors managed to bat two overs without losing any wicket, as they scored 17 runs, but Shaheen Shah Afridi struck in the third over when he bowled Chad Bowes for 7 runs.

New Zealand Cricket Team won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the third T20 International match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Babar Azam made one change in the playing XI, as they rested Zaman Khan and added Naseem Shah in the team in his place.

Babar Azam is also chasing the record for most T20I matches won as captain, as he has currently won 42 matches.

New Zealand made two changes as Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi returned to the team.

Playing XIs

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham. Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister