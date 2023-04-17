Livescore Updates: Babar falls early in pursuit of 164 runs

Pakistan batting

Pakistan lost their skipper, centurion of last match, Babar early as Adam Milne dismissed him on 1 run.

New Zealand batting

The visitors managed to bat two overs without losing any wicket, as they scored 17 runs, but Shaheen Shah Afridi struck in the third over when he bowled Chad Bowes for 7 runs.

Tom Latham and Will Young played slow and steady and added 36 runs off 33 balls, before Shadab Khan dismissed Young for 17 runs.

New Zealand were 64 for the loss of two wickets at half way stage.

Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell accelerated in the second part of the innings and had a 65-run partnership for the third wicket.

Tom Latham completed his half-century but Mitchell was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi after scoring 33 runs.

The visitors added 42 runs off last 26 balls as Haris Rauf dismissed Tom Latham for 64 and James Neesham for 10 runs and completed 10 wickets in the series.

New Zealand finished the innings at 163 for the loss of five wickets as their skipper Tom Latham was the top scorer.

New Zealand Cricket Team won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the third T20 International match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Babar Azam made one change in the playing XI, as they rested Zaman Khan and added Naseem Shah in the team in his place.

Babar Azam is also chasing the record for most T20I matches won as captain, as he has currently won 42 matches.

New Zealand made two changes as Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi returned to the team.

Playing XIs

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham. Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister