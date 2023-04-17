Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 17th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 17th April 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 17th April 2023 Recommended National Assembly once again rejects motion to release funds for Punjab polls NA passes resolution to confer national award for Mufti Abdul Shakoor Babar Azam chasing world record by winning series today Related Stories Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Mild irritation to vision loss; how dust and pollution harm your eyes? How to make a samosa, roll wrapper? Most Popular WhatsApp unveils three new security features Eid ul Fitr 2023: Federal govt announces 5 holidays Pakistan’s military establishment biggest business group: UNDP