Wahab Riaz names his son after his late father Sikandar

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Wahab Riaz shared the good news on Monday, as he tweeted that he is father to a son as well now.

Wahab Riaz welcomed the new born baby with his wife Zainab, as they had two daughters Hoorain and Eshan earlier.

The Sports advisor to CM Punjab, Wahab Riaz tweeted, “ALLAH has blessed me with a baby boy, Alhamdullilah.”

He named his son after his father Sikandar, who passed away in 2017.

“Once again Sikandar is back in my life . Sikandar has and will always be a part of me since I started. Love u Abbu missing u the most.”

Wahab Riaz became the sports advisor to CM recently and also organised Ramazan Sports series recently.