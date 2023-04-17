Punjab government free Atta scheme claims another precious life

Another elderly woman lost her life while five were injured in a stampede during the distribution of Punjab government free Atta scheme in Faisalabad.

Faisalabad police detained three people.

55-year-old Rashid Bibi lost his life due to a stampede during the distribution of rations at the local zamindar’s camp in Guddewal, a suburb of Faisalabad.

Five women who were injured in the stampede were taken to the hospital by rescuers while two of them are in critical condition.

The police have taken three people into custody and started the further investigation into the matter.

Many people have lost their lives while receiving free flour in different cities.