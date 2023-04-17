PCB signs to raise awareness for environmental changes

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed a deal with American organisation on Monday, which is working to protect the ecosystem and save the planet Earth from environmental changes.

PCB Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi penned the deal on behalf of PCB and said that they would raise awareness about environmental changes.

Fawad Sarwar signed the deal on behalf of the organisation, who talked about global warming and it’s effects on the ecosystem.

Najam Sethi said that it is duty of all humans to protect our planet so that our future generations do not have to suffer.

He added it was the biggest problem that our Earth and humans are facing, so they would do their best to spread the message about it in all parts of the world.