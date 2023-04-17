Eid ul Fitr 2023: Qatar announces 11-day long holidays

Qatari people will enjoy an 11-day holiday in celebration of Eid Al Fitr,

According to the Amiri Diwan. Starting on April 19, 2023, which corresponds to 28 Ramadan 1444 AH, the holiday will continue until April 27, 2023.

Eid in Qatar

The meeting and greeting begins with Eid prayers, usually held very early in the morning.

These are traditionally held in mosques, where the men gather without the usual call to prayer, followed by a brief sermon by an Imam. Mosques tend to be male-only spaces, or segregated, with women usually offering their prayers from home. Everyone wears their best attire, with men often tailoring new thobes, and women, beautiful dresses and kaftans. After a small breakfast at home, families venture out, greeting everyone with “Eid Mubarak” meaning “Blessed Eid”, or “Kul ’am wa enta bi-khair.” meaning “May every year find you in good health.”

Children, possibly most excited for the holiday, roam the neighbourhood greeting everyone and collect their “Eidiyah,” chanting traditional songs and phrases as they knock on doors, according to Visit Qatar.