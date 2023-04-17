Pakistani actress Rahma Khan gets engaged in intimate ceremony

Rahma Khan, a stunning Pakistani television actor and entrepreneur, has made a mark in the industry with her exceptional talent.

She has starred in several popular Pakistani dramas, including Mera Yaar Mila Day, Be Rukhi, Nikah, Wania, Chand Ki Pariyan, Dard Ka Rishta, Jatan, Soteli, and Tum Mere Paas Raho. In addition to her acting career, Rahma also runs a successful clothing brand called By Rahma Khan.

In a private ceremony attended only by family members, the beautiful actress got engaged today. The news and stunning pictures from the engagement were shared by Rahma’s friend from the industry, Maryam Noor. Maryam took to social media to share pictures of the glowing couple, including a glimpse of Rahma’s engagement ring. The photographs showcased the happiness and love shared by the newly engaged couple, and Rahma’s beauty shone through in every picture.

Rahma Khan’s engagement news has created a buzz in the entertainment industry, with fans and followers extending their warm wishes to the couple. As an accomplished actor and entrepreneur, Rahma has won the hearts of many with her talent and beauty. Her engagement marks a new chapter in her life, and fans are eagerly anticipating what the future holds for the star.

Maryam Noor’s gesture of sharing the engagement news and photographs highlights the camaraderie and support that exists between the Pakistani entertainment industry’s stars. As Rahma embarks on this new journey, she has the love and support of her colleagues and fans behind her.