R Madhavan’s son Vedaant breaks National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle

Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant has once again made headlines by breaking the National Junior Record for the 1500 m freestyle at the ongoing Junior National Aquatics competition in Bhubaneswar.

Vedaant, a professional swimmer, had earlier won seven medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships in Bengaluru in 2021.

The 17-year-old’s impressive performance at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool in the iconic Kalinga Stadium saw him break his state-mate Advait Page’s 2017 record of 16:06.43 seconds by clocking 16:01.73 seconds. A video shared by Madhavan on social media captured the moment Vedaant surpassed the record with the commentator’s voiceover in the background.

In the video, Vedaant can be seen picking up his pace beautifully at the 780 m mark to achieve the new feat. The commentator expresses his surprise, saying “I did not expect him to do it.” Madhavan shared the clip on his social media handle, along with a heartwarming message, “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken,” followed by hearts and folded hands emojis.

Vedaant’s dedication to swimming has earned him recognition and praise from fans and well-wishers alike. In addition to his recent success, he had also won a gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, who is a popular Bollywood actor, was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film, which marked his directorial debut, was based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Vedaant’s achievements in swimming and Madhavan’s success in the film industry serve as an inspiration to many, with their hard work and perseverance reminding us that nothing is impossible if we set our minds to it.