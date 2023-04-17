Babar Azam chasing world record by winning series today

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam would be chasing few more world records on Monday as Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the third T20 match in New Zealand.

Babar Azam levelled Eoin Morgan and Asghar Afghan’s world record for most T20I wins as skipper by winning 42nd match against New Zealand on Saturday.

A win on Monday would give Pakistan series victory and will also make Babar Azam first captain to lead his team to 43 wins in T20Is.

Babar Azam would also be chasing Aaron Finch’s record for most runs as captain in T20Is, as he has scored 2175 runs in 63 innings so far whereas the former Australian skipper scored 2236 in 76 innings.

Babar Azam also became first skipper to score three T20I centuries in the last match and became first Pakistan to score three tons.

The win would also mean that Babar Azam would win his 10th series as skipper, since taking over the captaincy in 2019.