Pakistan receives $3bn boost from Saudi Arabia, UAE, confirms PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan has received a significant financial boost from Saudi Arabia and UAE, with the former giving $2 billion and the latter giving $1 billion, and that this injection of funds has also helped Pakistan to fulfill the conditions set by the IMF.

The premier attended the National Assembly session chaired by Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired.

During the National Assembly session, Mr Sharif expressed condolences over the demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the Minister of Religious Affairs, who passed away in a tragic road accident.

Talking about the precarious economic situation of the country, he said Mufti Abdul Shakoor was very concerned in this regard.

He said in view of that Mufti Abdul Shakoor proposed to invite overseas Pakistanis to sponsor their loved ones or themselves by sending foreign exchange for Hajj this year.

He said the cabinet approved that proposal, which was a great contribution of Mufti Abdul Shakoor to raise foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister, however, announced that Saudi Arabia has deposited two billion dollars and another one billion dollars by the United Arab Emirates to increase foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan, fulfilling another condition of the International Monetary Fund.