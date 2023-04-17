Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Bradley Cooper’s ex flame at Coachella

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend, but it wasn’t his music preferences that caught the attention of the paparazzi. The actor was seen with model Irina Shayk, who is the ex-girlfriend of his longtime friend and fellow actor Bradley Cooper.

The two were spotted at the festival on Saturday, April 15, and appeared to be enjoying each other’s company. They were photographed together, with DiCaprio sporting a casual look in a black hoodie and sunglasses, while Shayk was seen in a stylish yellow dress and sunglasses.

The sighting has sparked rumors of a potential romance between the two, with some tabloids speculating that they could be dating. However, sources close to both DiCaprio and Shayk have dismissed the rumors, stating that they are just friends.

“They have known each other for years and are just hanging out,” said a source close to DiCaprio. “There’s nothing romantic going on between them.”

Shayk, who split from Cooper in 2019 after four years of dating, has been single since then. Meanwhile, DiCaprio has been linked to several models and actresses over the years, but has never confirmed any of his relationships publicly.

The Coachella festival is known for attracting A-list celebrities, and DiCaprio is no stranger to the event. He has been spotted at the festival several times in the past, often with his group of friends and fellow actors.

While the rumors of a romance between DiCaprio and Shayk may have been dismissed, the photos of the two together have certainly generated a lot of buzz on social media. Fans of the actors have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share their thoughts on the sighting, with many expressing their surprise and excitement.

It remains to be seen whether the two are just friends or something more, but for now, it seems like they are simply enjoying each other’s company at the Coachella festival.