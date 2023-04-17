May 25 Haqiqi Azadi March: IC Head speaks against Punjab caretaker govt

Shabar Rizvi—Head of the Investigation Commission of the 25th May Haqiqi Azadi March—made statement against Punjab caretaker government.

SAMAA TV reported Punjab interim government cabinet gave a clean chit to policemen allegedly involved in torturing rally participants.

The Investigation Commission head recommended action against the policemen involved.

Rizvi talking to SAMAA TV claimed that it is not the jurisdiction of the caretaker government to ‘reject’ the recommendations.

He said that the caretaker government could not talk about policy matters.

Shabbar Rizvi said that the recommendations have been sent to federal and provincial governments, while the recommendations were compiled under the Police Order 2002.

“On 22nd September 2022, the tribunal was constituted; the commission gave its report on 18th January”, he added.