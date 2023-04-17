Jackie Chan’s ‘Ride On’ wins second weekend at China Box Office

Jackie Chan’s latest action film, “Ride On,” has won another weekend at the Chinese box office, earning $32 million in its second week of release. The film, which follows Chan’s character as he embarks on a dangerous mission to save his daughter from terrorists, has now grossed a total of $72 million since its release on April 1st.

Despite the strong showing from “Ride On,” the highly anticipated “Mario Bros” failed to make a splash in its opening weekend, earning only $9.2 million. The live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.

However, the Chinese box office has shown strong signs of recovery in recent months, with the total box office earnings for the first quarter of 2021 reaching $2.1 billion, a 93% increase compared to the same period in 2020. This is a promising sign for the movie industry in China, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackie Chan’s star power in China shows no signs of fading, as he continues to be a major draw for audiences in the country. The martial arts legend has been a fixture in the Chinese movie industry for decades, with many of his films becoming cultural phenomena.

“Ride On” is Chan’s latest collaboration with director Stanley Tong, with whom he has worked on several successful films, including “Rumble in the Bronx” and “Police Story 4: First Strike.” With the film continuing to perform well at the box office, it is likely that Jackie Chan will remain a major force in the Chinese movie industry for years to come.

In conclusion, the Chinese box office is showing promising signs of recovery, with “Ride On” and Jackie Chan continuing to dominate the market. While “Mario Bros” may have stumbled in its debut, there is still hope that it will find success in the coming weeks.