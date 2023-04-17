Sajal Aly expresses desire to work in Bollywood again, says she feels a sense of belonging

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly recently expressed her desire to work in Bollywood again, citing a strong sense of belonging to the industry. Aly had previously worked in Bollywood with the late actor Irrfan Khan in the film ‘Mom’ in 2017.

In a recent interview, Aly shared her thoughts on Bollywood and her experience working in the Indian film industry. She said, “I had a great time working in Bollywood. It was a wonderful experience working with Irrfan Khan in Mom. I have always felt a sense of belonging in Bollywood, and I would love to work there again.”

The actress also spoke about the importance of cultural exchange through films and the need for promoting peace and harmony between India and Pakistan. “I believe that films can be a great tool for bringing people from different cultures and countries together. We need to promote peace and harmony through our work, and I hope to be a part of that,” she said.

Sajal Aly is a well-known actress in Pakistan, having appeared in several popular television dramas and films. She has won numerous awards for her performances, including the Best Actress Award at the Lux Style Awards in 2019.

Her comments on Bollywood come at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have been high, particularly in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in 2019. However, Aly remains optimistic about the power of art to bridge cultural divides and bring people together.

Many of Aly’s fans and followers have expressed their support for her desire to work in Bollywood again, with some even hoping to see her star opposite some of India’s biggest names in the industry. Only time will tell if Aly’s wish to return to Bollywood will come true, but her fans will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating any news of her next project in India.