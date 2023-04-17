Watch Live
Gold prices per tola makes new record in domestic market

US dollar also hammers Pakistani Rupee in interbank trade amid IMF delays
Rizwan Alam Apr 17, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

The price of 24-Karat gold in the domestic market gas been skyrocketed per tola price decreased by Rs1100 to settle at Rs217,100 on Monday.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs1856128 after losing Rs943.

Gold price in global market

The price of gold per ounce in the international market has been decreases by record $5 and global value per ounce of gold reached $2008.

