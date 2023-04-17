PTI may lead another long march on Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) may once again head toward the federal capital Islamabad if elections are not held on time.

This was expressed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry during the media talk outside Lahore High Court (LHC).

On a question regarding elections, he said that the government would have to implement the decision of the Supreme Court (SC).

He said that if it doesn’t happen, they would not have anything but to take to the roads.

Fawad said that they would head toward Islamabad if the government doesn’t implement the top court’s decision.

Read more: PTI’s Fawad says can’t foresee negotiations in current atmosphere

Yesterday, Fawad criticized the current situation, stating that there is no atmosphere for negotiations with ‘unserious people’.

He expressed his frustration, stating that while talks of negotiations continue, the leadership of his party is being imprisoned.

Zeroing in on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said that the party part of the ruling coalition gives a statement advocating for negotiations one day and the next day, its government in Sindh arrested PTI leader Ali Zaidi.

Read more: Sanaullah dismisses possibility of elections on May 14

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to host an All-Party Conference (APC) after Eidul Fitr in an effort to bring the rival parties PTI and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to reach a consensus on the date of the upcoming general elections.