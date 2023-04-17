Cabinet once again refuses to release funds for polls in Punjab

The federal cabinet on Monday once again refused to release funds for elections in Punjab.

The cabinet has linked Parliament’s node to implement orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in releasing Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding elections.

A special meeting of the federal cabinet was held in Parliament House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The apex court on Monday directed central bank regarding the provision of Rs21 billion for the Punjab election.

The cabinet reviewed money bill presented in the Finance Committee of the National Assembly.

According to the federal ministers, it was approved to present the matter of funds again in the parliament.

The Cabinet stopped the State Bank from directly providing Rs21 billion for the election.

Shehbaz Sharif led cabinet decided that recommendation of the Standing Committee and the Money Bill will be presented in the National Assembly.

In the meeting, a fatiha was recited for Minister of Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakur. Cabinet members paid tribute to the services of the deceased.

PM pays tribute to late Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to late Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who died in a traffic mishap in the Capital few days back.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly, the prime minister said that late Mufti was a renowned religious scholar and an honest and hardworking member of his cabinet.

The prime minister said that late Mufti ran his election campaign in his constituency on motorcycle.

During the cabinet meetings, he found late minister as a straight forward and clear minded speaker.

The prime minister said that due to his hard work and dedication, no complaints were reported during the Hajj arrangements when compared with those issues related to mismanagement that had emerged during the previous government’s tenure.

Late minister made excellent arrangements with his hard work and honesty, the prime minister further lauded.

“Today, not only this house and parliament, but the whole country lost a great scholar, mufti and thinker,” he added.

Former member of the cabinet had no other sources of income except his salary, he added.

The prime minister further said that late Mufti had been ‘a gem’ of the JUI-F.

The prime minister mentioned that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had gratuitously granted a loan of $2 billion to Pakistan, besides, the country received $1 billion committed by the United Arab Emirates.

He said all the terms of International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been met.